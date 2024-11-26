Google rolls out full-screen tasks to the Calendar app on Android, making task organisation easier
Google Calender's latest feature allows users to access their tasks easily as a full-screen list
If you use Google Calendar on the web, you would know that you can already view the full-screen list of your tasks right within it, allowing you to get access to all your tasks. However, this feature has been evidently missing from both the Android and iOS versions of the Google Calendar app. Now, this functionality is finally coming to Android devices. This feature essentially allows users to proactively organise their tasks with ease. It lets you view all your tasks and task lists in one place on the screen.