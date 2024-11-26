If you use Google Calendar on the web, you would know that you can already view the full-screen list of your tasks right within it, allowing you to get access to all your tasks. However, this feature has been evidently missing from both the Android and iOS versions of the Google Calendar app. Now, this functionality is finally coming to Android devices. This feature essentially allows users to proactively organise their tasks with ease. It lets you view all your tasks and task lists in one place on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google Calendar Task Lists: Availability And Roll Out Schedule Google has stated that this feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. Regarding availability, Google has confirmed that it is currently rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

That being said, we checked on a Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone but have not received the update yet. It might take a little while before it appears for everyone. However, now that Google has begun the rollout, it shouldn’t be long. As for the iOS version, currently there is no word about when this could roll out for the same.

Google Calendar Task Lists: Is It Useful? For starters, it enables users to access their tasks easily from the main Calendar screen itself. Tasks will be accessible via the Task icon in the Calendar app, located alongside the Google Calendar and Search icons. Once you tap on the icon, you can view all pending tasks, completed tasks, and even create new ones. This presents a convenient way for users to manage their tasks without needing to leave the Calendar app.