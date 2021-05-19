Google rolls out holograms in chats, smarter conversational AI

Amid rising cases of misinformation, the keynote at the developer’s conference revealed that for every Google result, a new feature titled “about this result" will appear under the link to each website. This will include information about the website, how other relevant sites describe it and also a link to the Wikipedia page in an attempt to ensure that users can take an informed decision about the content that they read. The company decided to have this feature after it noticed a spike for search terms that begin with “Is it true that..."