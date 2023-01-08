Google shuts down its cloud gaming service: All details

Google, an American technology company, is shutting down its cloud gaming service Google Stadia by Jan 18, 2023. This is because the services failed to gather the traction with users that the technology giant expected it could earn.
Google, an American technology company, is shutting down its cloud gaming service Google Stadia by Jan 18, 2023. This is because the services failed to gather the traction with users that the technology giant expected it could earn.
Those who do not know, Google Stadia was launched through a closed beta in October 2018 and was available for all the users by November 2019. According to a report by The Verge, several publishers have shared ways to keep their games on other platforms as users are about to lose access to their titles and games saved on Stadia.
Those who do not know, Google Stadia was launched through a closed beta in October 2018 and was available for all the users by November 2019. According to a report by The Verge, several publishers have shared ways to keep their games on other platforms as users are about to lose access to their titles and games saved on Stadia.
Reportedly, the American technology company is refunding the Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store and games along with add-on content purchased from the Stadia store.
Reportedly, the American technology company is refunding the Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store and games along with add-on content purchased from the Stadia store.
The report further suggested that refunds have been initiated and the company is likely to process the majority of refunds by Jan 18, 2023.
The report further suggested that refunds have been initiated and the company is likely to process the majority of refunds by Jan 18, 2023.
Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.
Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.
“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.
“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.
In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now
In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now
Google says that customers who have Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard can apply for the Gmail client-side encryption (CSE) beta. Applications for the beta program are open until January 2023. Users will be required to submit their Gmail CSE Beta Test Application that will have information like include the email address, Project ID, and test group domain.