Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Google shuts down its cloud gaming service: All details

Google shuts down its cloud gaming service: All details

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
Google Stadia | The cloud gaming service will remain live till January 18, 2023.

  • Those who do not know, Google Stadia was launched through a closed beta in October 2018 and was available for all the users by November 2019. According to a report by The Verge, several publishers have shared ways to keep their games on other platforms as users are about to lose access to their titles and games saved on Stadia.

Google, an American technology company, is shutting down its cloud gaming service Google Stadia by Jan 18, 2023. This is because the services failed to gather the traction with users that the technology giant expected it could earn.

Google, an American technology company, is shutting down its cloud gaming service Google Stadia by Jan 18, 2023. This is because the services failed to gather the traction with users that the technology giant expected it could earn.

Those who do not know, Google Stadia was launched through a closed beta in October 2018 and was available for all the users by November 2019. According to a report by The Verge, several publishers have shared ways to keep their games on other platforms as users are about to lose access to their titles and games saved on Stadia.

Those who do not know, Google Stadia was launched through a closed beta in October 2018 and was available for all the users by November 2019. According to a report by The Verge, several publishers have shared ways to keep their games on other platforms as users are about to lose access to their titles and games saved on Stadia.

Reportedly, the American technology company is refunding the Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store and games along with add-on content purchased from the Stadia store.

Reportedly, the American technology company is refunding the Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store and games along with add-on content purchased from the Stadia store.

The report further suggested that refunds have been initiated and the company is likely to process the majority of refunds by Jan 18, 2023.

The report further suggested that refunds have been initiated and the company is likely to process the majority of refunds by Jan 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.

“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.

“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.

In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now

In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now

Google says that customers who have Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard can apply for the Gmail client-side encryption (CSE) beta. Applications for the beta program are open until January 2023. Users will be required to submit their Gmail CSE Beta Test Application that will have information like include the email address, Project ID, and test group domain.

Google says that customers who have Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard can apply for the Gmail client-side encryption (CSE) beta. Applications for the beta program are open until January 2023. Users will be required to submit their Gmail CSE Beta Test Application that will have information like include the email address, Project ID, and test group domain.

The feature is not yet available to users with personal Google Accounts or Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Google says that it will roll out the public release on a later date in 2023.

The feature is not yet available to users with personal Google Accounts or Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Google says that it will roll out the public release on a later date in 2023.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP