Google is suspending all its paid services in Russia that include Play Store and YouTube. It means that Google users in the Russian territories will not be able to make purchases in-app or pay for subscriptions, renew it or subscribe a new one. YouTube also offers premium content ad-free with monthly, quarterly and annual packages. This came after Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on the country by US.

On the contrary, the apps available for free on Google owned Play Store continue to work and are available as well in Russia.

“Due to payment system disruption, we will be pausing Google Play’s billing system for users in Russia in the coming days. This means users will not be able to purchase apps and games, make subscription payments or conduct any in-app purchases of digital goods using Google Play in Russia. Free apps will remain available on the Play Store," Google said.

After the announced sanctions by the American President, Joe Biden, the companies that are based out of US are following this path of either stopping their services completely or partially.

Tech giants such as Twitter and Apple have already announced restraint from their side.

“We are committed to complying with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws and we continue to monitor the latest guidance. Users in affected regions will still be able to use Google Play, including downloading free apps, but unable to make purchases," it added.

