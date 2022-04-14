Google is planning to launch an app that will help iOS users to easily migrate into the Android ecosystem. Reportedly it is going to be known as ‘Switch to Android’ app. People know that switching between Android to Android is easy and can be done through wire or wirelessly but on the contrary, shifting from Android to OS to vice-versa is a cumbersome task.

The rollout of Android 12 has made things bit easier for the people doing it. They can transfer media files, apps and contacts but through a Lightning cable.

According to 9to5Google, Switch to Android has now been soft-launched into the App Store as an unlisted application – a feature that Apple only recently launched – only accessible through a direct link which our APK Insight team was able to uncover.

“With that link, we were able to successfully install Switch to Android on an iPhone, and run it. However, while everything seems to be ready on the iOS side of things, Android’s setup and restore process is not yet prepared for the Switch to Android app’s availability."

Switch to Android is a delightfully straightforward experience, making it as easy as possible to leave behind the walled garden of the iPhone ecosystem. It’s not clear at this time when Google intends for Switch to Android to launch widely, but considering how long Apple’s own “Move to iOS" app has been in the Play Store, Google’s alternative is already arriving years later than it should have, added the publication.