Google takes down its Smart Reply feature from the Voice app

Google takes down its Smart Reply feature from the Voice app2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:19 PM IST
- The release notes for Google Voice on the App Store and Google Play Store confirm the removal of the feature as the company says, “Smart reply is no longer supported.” The company has not given any explanation on taking down the feature. It is possible that it could be a server-side change.
Google, an American technology giant, has recently updated its Voice app on the Apple App store and Google Play Store. With the new update, Google Voice has removed the Smart Reply feature on both iOS and Android platforms. The Smart Reply feature was introduced last year in February. However, the technology giant has stated any reason to take down the feature as of now.
