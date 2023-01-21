Google takes down its Smart Reply feature from the Voice app

Google said that the new spam calls label will appear on the incoming call screen as well as in the call history. Users will have two choices here. One is they can confirm a suspected spam call, which causes future calls from that number to go directly to voicemail and call history entries to be put in the spam folder. Second option is to mark a labeled call as not spam, after which the suspected spam label is never displayed for that number again.

