Google is updating its Play Store Policy that will block the third-party call recording apps from the Play Store. This new and updated policy will be effective May 11, 2022. Changes to the Google Play Policy initially spotted over on Reddit by user /u/NLL-APPS mean that there will be further restrictions placed upon access to the Accessibility API by developers.

According to 9to5Google, this has been used as a workaround to enable remote call audio recording, but Google will not allow apps listed on the Play Store to use the Accessibility Service from May 11. Furthermore, Google has also cleared up any confusion about this policy change in a recent developer webinar.

“This policy change will only affect the third-party apps on the Play Store. Many default dialer apps like the Google Phone, Mi Dialer, and more have native call recording functionality built in on specific devices. Those default dialer apps on devices such as Pixel and Xiaomi smartphones will not be affected by the change," wrote 9to5Google.

It means that if you can record calls using your pre-installed dialer app, you won’t lose functionality. However, if you use an app downloaded from the Google Play Store, call recording may not be possible moving forward.