Google to introduce ChatGPT rival soon

Google is all set to roll out ChatGPT rival soon, confirmed the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai. He revealed the technology giant’s plan to add AI features to its search engine. Pichai said during the Q4 earnings call on Wednesday that people will very soon be able to interact directly with its newest and powerful companion to search in experimental and innovative ways.

The Google Search will leverage Language Model for Dialogue Applications which is the company’s own language model. It will help the browser to provide factual and conversation query results.

As per Pichai, the improved search can be introduced for testing in the coming weeks and months. It is expected that the development could take place during the Google IO 2023 event scheduled for May.

During the earnings call, the Google CEO hinted at the development as he often mentioned the capabilities of AI and how the world is eager to use it, referring to the response for ChatGPT. "AI is the most profound technology we are working on today," Pichai said. Moreover, he announced that Google will also soon offer new tools and APIs for developers to build and design their own applications on AI.

Commenting on the concerns related to AI chatbots, Pichai said the company is investing for a while and it is clear that the market is ready to use the AI powered platforms. He added, “I feel comfortable with all the investments we have made in making sure we can develop AI responsibly and we'll be careful."

Meanwhile, some personal data of the customers using the Google Fi service may have been stolen by hackers in a recent cyberattack, according to the American tech conglomerate Google. This was reported by The Verge, an American technology news website that reported that the cyberattack was likely to be in connection with a T-Mobile data breach earlier this month

In an email sent by Google to the customers using Google Fi it said that the cell network's primary network provider had become aware of suspicious activity in a system containing Google Fi customer data.Hackers may have gained access to some user data through the compromised system, including phone numbers, SIM card serial numbers, account status, and information on mobile service plans, according to Google.