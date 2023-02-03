Google to introduce ChatGPT rival soon
- The Google Search will leverage Language Model for Dialogue Applications which is the company’s own language model. It will help the browser to provide factual and conversation query results. As per Pichai, the improved search can be introduced for testing in the coming weeks and months. It is expected that the development could take place during the Google IO 2023 event scheduled for May.
Google is all set to roll out ChatGPT rival soon, confirmed the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai. He revealed the technology giant’s plan to add AI features to its search engine. Pichai said during the Q4 earnings call on Wednesday that people will very soon be able to interact directly with its newest and powerful companion to search in experimental and innovative ways.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×