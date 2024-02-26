Google unveils Gemini on Messages, gen-AI in Android Auto
The advanced features, aimed at making these technologies more user-friendly, were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Barcelona: Google on Monday showcased a series of generative AI updates, including the integration of Google's Gemini chatbot into Google's Messages app on Android devices. The advanced features, aimed at making these technologies more user-friendly, were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.