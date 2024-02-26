Google unveils Gemini on Messages, gen-AI in Android Auto

Barcelona: Google on Monday showcased a series of generative AI updates, including the integration of Google's Gemini chatbot into Google's Messages app on Android devices. The advanced features, aimed at making these technologies more user-friendly, were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gemini chatbot on Google’s Messages app facilitates SMS drafting and meeting scheduling synced with Google’s email and calendar services.

Generative AI is also making its way into Google’s Android Auto platform for cars, where an underlying AI model will summarize text messages while Android Auto is connected to the infotainment unit of the vehicle in motion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gemini on Messages—the default messaging app for Google’s Pixel smartphones—will be accessible starting this week, said John Renaldi, senior director of product and design for Wear OS, in a blog post.

Menaka Shroff, senior marketing director for Google’s global Android ecosystem, told Mint on the sidelines of an MWC 2024 press briefing that the company’s latest announcements are a part of its efforts to “invest in pretty important interoperability technologies, to make sure devices work better together".

Google has also introduced accessibility features such as AI-generated captions in its Lookout app, facilitating the creation of automatic audio descriptions for on-screen content. This move mirrors Samsung's recent implementation of similar features in its Galaxy S24 smartphone series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also enhanced the screen reading features in Google Lens via Maps and extended its 'Circle to Search' feature, originally seen in Samsung's S24 series, to the broader Android ecosystem.

Google joined the ranks of Microsoft, Qualcomm, Amazon and others to make a slew of generative AI announcements. Microsoft, for instance, unveiled generative AI-powered real-time analysis of voice calls for fraud protection to enterprises in operator-driven calls. The company is initiating this fraud detection trial with UK-based British Telecom, with other expansions to come later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Qualcomm unveiled its AI Hub, offering developers access to over 75 AI models to create new applications for Snapdragon-powered devices, marking a significant step forward in the availability of generative AI tools.

The reporter is in Barcelona to cover the Mobile World Congress at the invitation of Xiaomi.

