Inside Google’s Vizag data centre: fast approval, GPS for fishermen, AI corridor

New Delhi: In late 2024, a team of engineers from Google travelled to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh—a place once known for its clean beaches, fishing villages and shipyards—to explore the viability of setting up a large data centre facility in India.
Less than 12 months later, on 14 October 2025, Google unveiled its $15-billion, 1 gigawatt (GW) data centre project in the area in partnership with Adani Enterprises and Bharti Airtel—a feat that a top company executive said is proof of rising ease of business in India’s data centre economy.