Google is updating Chrome for desktop to keep updated with the security and extensions. The Google Chrome update will be coming in M94 version and the problem arises for those using the older versions of Chrome. The Chrome M48 users will not be able to use their saved data such as autofills, passwords and bookmarks. Google has said that the auto sync will stop for the older version of M48. So it is highly advisable for you to update to this new Chrome M96.

“As previously shared in the Chrome Enterprise release notes for M94, we'd like to inform anyone using Chrome Browser version M48 or lower that Chrome sync will be deprecated on these versions, and will no longer work once M96 launches on the stable channel. In order to continue to use Chrome sync please update your browser to Chrome version M49 or higher," said Google in a Community page.

The stable M96 Chrome version will soon be available and you can check it yourself. The browser keeps updating itself from time to time but if you are still working on M48 and below you need to hurry up. The offline users need to be extra watchful.

You can also do it manually be clicking on the three vertical dots on the top right corner of the Chrome. Download and install it. And keep yourself and your personal computer safe and updated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.