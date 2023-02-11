Google warns of hallucinating chatbots; says AI offers made-up answers: Report

The boss of Google's search engine has warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet is battling to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

"This kind of artificial intelligence we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination," Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

"This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer," Raghavan said in comments published in German. One of the fundamental tasks, he added, was keeping this to a minimum.

Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, in November introduced ChatGPT, which has since wowed users with its strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

Alphabet Inc introduced Bard, its own chatbot, recently, but the software shared inaccurate information in a promotional video in a gaffe that cost the company $100 billion in market value on Wednesday.

Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.

"We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility," Raghavan said. "We certainly don't want to mislead the public."

To recall, Google published an online advertisement in which its much anticipated AI chatbot Bard delivered an inaccurate answer. The tech giant posted a short GIF video of Bard in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics.

In the advertisement, Bard is given the prompt: "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?"

Bard responds with a number of answers, including one suggesting the JWST was used to take the very first pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system, or exoplanets. This is inaccurate.

The first pictures of exoplanets were taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004, as confirmed by NASA.

