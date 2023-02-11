Google warns of hallucinating chatbots; says AI offers made-up answers: Report
- This kind of artificial intelligence we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination, believes Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
The boss of Google's search engine has warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet is battling to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
