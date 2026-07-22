One of the richest sources of online information is re-evaluating its relationship with Google.
Google Was a Lifeline for Publishers. Now Some Are Thinking of Cutting It Off.
SummaryReddit, Politico and others are weighing how—or even if—they can work with the tech company as AI tools supplant traditional searches.
One of the richest sources of online information is re-evaluating its relationship with Google.
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