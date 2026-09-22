Googlebook laptops launched with Gemini AI, OLED display and Android app support: Check price and features

Google has opened pre-orders for Googlebook, a new laptop category built around Android and designed for Gemini Intelligence. Googlebook was announced on 22 September 2026. It is an application that will be based on ChromeOS features in a desktop-based way. It will come with Android features, allowing users to connect their laptops to their Android phones in a better way.

The new laptops are designed for those who need to switch between their smartphone and PC on a regular basis. Google says Googlebook will be equipped with premium hardware, AI features built into the device, and native Android applications and cross-device tools. The first lineup of manufacturers includes Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo, whereas Qualcomm has now confirmed that the Snapdragon X Elite is to be fitted to Googlebook models from the other manufacturers listed above.

Googlebook brings premium hardware and AI performance Googlebook laptops will come in at $899 and will be made from aluminium, magnesium alloy and carbon fibre, Google has said. Select models are equipped with up to a 2.8K OLED display, haptic glass trackpads and backlit keyboards.

The laptops are capable of holding up to 14 hours of battery. They also have dedicated NPUs that can process AI in real time with over 45 TOPS of power. Google is also returning its Glowbar feature, which includes animation and battery information and responds to user interactions with Gemini.

Android phones and Googlebook work together Googlebook is designed to be used from the outset with Android phones. According to Google, users will be able to move the settings, saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks and messages to the laptop via end-to-end encryption.

Continue On, Files and Cast My Apps are some features to facilitate the switch between devices. Users can pick up work from their mobile and access their phone files from the laptop and communicate with their smartphone apps on desktop windows.

Gemini adds AI tools to desktop Googlebook was built on Gemini Intelligence and features that are supposed to help them with their daily life activities.

Magic Pointer enables users to draw Gemini into what's on the screen. Rambler translates your spoken words into organised notes, and Create My Widget can create widgets for your desktop according to a natural language script. Google states that the tools will help users without forcing them to constantly switch between applications.

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Android apps, gaming and developer tools Googlebook is a combination of the desktop Chrome browser and its extensions with access to Android applications from the Play Store. Users can run applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom and CapCut, while supported streaming services offer offline viewing. Thousands of Android games will be available, including a year of GeForce NOW subscription with every purchase, Google says.

The laptops will also feature Google's Antigravity AI development platform and a complete terminal environment for developer tools and coding workflows.

Security and availability Google claims Googlebook's security architecture is based on the same security in ChromeOS, which has a Google Titan hardware root of trust, defence-in-depth protections and on-device malware detection. It also includes a hypervisor with a Level 5 security certification for an isolated Linux environment (pKVM).

Pre-orders are now open through the Google Store, Best Buy and select retailers. Google will be launching the devices on October 4 in the United States and October 5 in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia, it says.