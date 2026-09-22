Subscribe

Googlebook laptops launched with Gemini AI, OLED display and Android app support: Check price and features

Google has unveiled Googlebook, a new laptop category designed around Gemini Intelligence and Android connectivity, with prices starting at $899. The laptops offer features such as Magic Pointer, Rambler, Cast My Apps, native Android apps and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published22 Sep 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Prefer LMon Google
Advertisement
Google has unveiled Googlebook.
Google has unveiled Googlebook.
AI Quick Read

Google has opened pre-orders for Googlebook, a new laptop category built around Android and designed for Gemini Intelligence. Googlebook was announced on 22 September 2026. It is an application that will be based on ChromeOS features in a desktop-based way. It will come with Android features, allowing users to connect their laptops to their Android phones in a better way.

Advertisement

The new laptops are designed for those who need to switch between their smartphone and PC on a regular basis. Google says Googlebook will be equipped with premium hardware, AI features built into the device, and native Android applications and cross-device tools. The first lineup of manufacturers includes Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo, whereas Qualcomm has now confirmed that the Snapdragon X Elite is to be fitted to Googlebook models from the other manufacturers listed above.

You may be interested in

31% OFF

ASUS TUF A15 (2026),Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS,RTX 3050-4GB,16GB DDR5 (Upgradeable),512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),144Hz,Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Black,2.3 Kg,FA506NCG-HN192WS,Gaming Laptop

  • ASUS TUF A15 (2026)
  • Smartchoice
  • AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

₹107990

₹155990

Get This

10% OFF

HP 15 Smartchoice, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (16GB DDR5,512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc1038AU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop

  • HP 15 Smartchoice
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (16GB DDR5
  • 512GB SSD) FHD

₹79650

₹88990

Get This

HP Omen, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 8GB RTX 5050, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16'(40.6cm) Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.44kg, ap0165AX, RGB, AI Gaming Laptop

  • HP Omen
  • AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
  • 8GB RTX 5050

₹162490

Get This

4% OFF

ASUS ROG Strix G16,Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX,Gaming Laptop(RTX 5070-8GB/115W TGP/32GB/1TB /2.5K QHD+/16"/240Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.65 Kg)G615LP-S5022WS

  • ASUS ROG Strix G16
  • Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
  • Gaming Laptop(RTX 5070-8GB/115W TGP/32GB/1TB /2.5K QHD+/16"/240Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.65 Kg)G615LP-S5022WS

₹302999

₹313999

Get This

13% OFF

Lenovo Legion 5 2025 Intel Core i7-13650HX | NVIDIA RTX 5060 8GB (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/WUXGA IPS/165Hz/15.3" (38.8cm)/Windows 11/Office 2024+AI Now/Black/2.1Kg), 83LY00NCIN AI Powered Gaming Laptop

  • Lenovo Legion 5 2025 Intel Core i7-13650HX | NVIDIA RTX 5060 8GB (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/WUXGA IPS/165Hz/15.3" (38.8cm)/Windows 11/Office 2024+AI Now/Black/2.1Kg)
  • 83LY00NCIN AI Powered Gaming Laptop

₹182990

₹209890

Get This

17% OFF

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, FHD, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0577TU, Iris Xe, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop

  • HP 15
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U
  • (16GB DDR4

₹74499

₹90093

Get This

32% OFF

HP 14 Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 14''/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.4kg, EP1151TU, Backlit, HD Camera w/Shutter

  • HP 14 Laptop
  • Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5
  • 512GB SSD) FHD

₹88990

₹131650

Get This

47% OFF

HP Business Laptop (2026) AMD Ryzen 5 7535U 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 11 Pro, 15.6" HD Display, Thin & Light, Turbo Silver, 1.45 kg

  • HP Business Laptop (2026) AMD Ryzen 5 7535U 8GB DDR5 RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Graphics

₹53921

₹101990

Get This

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 5 226V (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14 (35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.19Kg), 83JX005FIN AI Laptop

  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 5 226V (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14 (35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.19Kg)
  • 83JX005FIN AI Laptop

₹139875

Get This

6% OFF

ASUS Zenbook 14,Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),16GB,1TB,3K OLED Touch Screen,14",120Hz,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y)*,Office 2024, Silver,1.28 kg,UX3405CA-PZ345WS,Thin & Light Laptop

  • ASUS Zenbook 14
  • Smartchoice
  • Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2)

₹127990

₹135990

Get This

Googlebook brings premium hardware and AI performance

Googlebook laptops will come in at $899 and will be made from aluminium, magnesium alloy and carbon fibre, Google has said. Select models are equipped with up to a 2.8K OLED display, haptic glass trackpads and backlit keyboards.

Advertisement

The laptops are capable of holding up to 14 hours of battery. They also have dedicated NPUs that can process AI in real time with over 45 TOPS of power. Google is also returning its Glowbar feature, which includes animation and battery information and responds to user interactions with Gemini.

Also Read | Xiaomi 18 Pro series: What we know about launch, display, cameras and battery

Android phones and Googlebook work together

Googlebook is designed to be used from the outset with Android phones. According to Google, users will be able to move the settings, saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks and messages to the laptop via end-to-end encryption.

Continue On, Files and Cast My Apps are some features to facilitate the switch between devices. Users can pick up work from their mobile and access their phone files from the laptop and communicate with their smartphone apps on desktop windows.

Advertisement

Gemini adds AI tools to desktop

Googlebook was built on Gemini Intelligence and features that are supposed to help them with their daily life activities.

Magic Pointer enables users to draw Gemini into what's on the screen. Rambler translates your spoken words into organised notes, and Create My Widget can create widgets for your desktop according to a natural language script. Google states that the tools will help users without forcing them to constantly switch between applications.

Also Read | OpenAI launches Astra for Law in US: What new AI tool means for lawyers

Android apps, gaming and developer tools

Googlebook is a combination of the desktop Chrome browser and its extensions with access to Android applications from the Play Store. Users can run applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom and CapCut, while supported streaming services offer offline viewing. Thousands of Android games will be available, including a year of GeForce NOW subscription with every purchase, Google says.

Advertisement

The laptops will also feature Google's Antigravity AI development platform and a complete terminal environment for developer tools and coding workflows.

Security and availability

Google claims Googlebook's security architecture is based on the same security in ChromeOS, which has a Google Titan hardware root of trust, defence-in-depth protections and on-device malware detection. It also includes a hypervisor with a Level 5 security certification for an isolated Linux environment (pKVM).

Pre-orders are now open through the Google Store, Best Buy and select retailers. Google will be launching the devices on October 4 in the United States and October 5 in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia, it says.

Qualcomm also announced separately on September 22 that the Snapdragon X Elite chips are responsible for the Googlebook models from Dell and HP. The company claims that these devices are powered by Snapdragon's performance and NPU capabilities, along with Google's Gemini Intelligence and Android connectivity.

Advertisement

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyGooglebook laptops launched with Gemini AI, OLED display and Android app support: Check price and features
Advertisement
Read Next Story