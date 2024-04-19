Google’s ad-privacy changes fall short, UK regulator says in internal documents
Patience Haggin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Apr 2024, 02:04 PM IST
SummaryThe Information Commissioner’s Office said in a draft report that Google’s proposed replacements for cookies have gaps that advertisers can exploit.
Google’s yearslong effort to make online advertising less invasive has hit another snag.
