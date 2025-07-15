Google’s AI agent ‘Big Sleep’ foils cyberattack in groundbreaking first, says Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that its AI agent Big Sleep successfully stopped a cyber exploit before it was executed—marking the first time an AI has proactively prevented a cyberattack. The breakthrough signals a shift in cybersecurity toward AI-powered preemptive defense.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published15 Jul 2025, 11:32 PM IST
Google’s Big Sleep AI agent has thwarted a cyber threat in real time, according to CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Google’s Big Sleep AI agent has thwarted a cyber threat in real time, according to CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)(AP)

In a major breakthrough for cybersecurity, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Tuesday (July 15) that the company’s AI agent, Big Sleep, successfully identified and thwarted a cyber exploit before it could be deployed — a first-of-its-kind achievement for artificial intelligence in threat prevention.

“New from our security teams: Our AI agent Big Sleep helped us detect and foil an imminent exploit. We believe this is a first for an AI agent - definitely not the last - giving cybersecurity defenders new tools to stop threats before they’re widespread,” Pichai posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A new era in cybersecurity?

This marks a potential inflection point in cybersecurity, as AI shifts from passive defense — identifying threats post-breach — to proactive interdiction.

What's next for ‘Big Sleep’

Google has not disclosed when Big Sleep was deployed or how long it has been operational. However, Pichai’s post suggests this is just the beginning of more AI-driven defense tools that will be used across Google's ecosystem and offered to cloud clients.

This incident also raises questions about how governments, enterprises, and cloud service providers will collaborate with AI to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threat actors.

As cyberattacks grow more frequent and damaging, the use of advanced AI like Big Sleep may become standard across global IT defenses.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle’s AI agent ‘Big Sleep’ foils cyberattack in groundbreaking first, says Sundar Pichai
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.