Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image does it all – From blurring backgrounds to multi-image fusion

Google has launched Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, an advanced AI model for image generation and editing. It offers features like multi-image fusion, character consistency, and natural language-based edits, priced at $0.039 per image.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published27 Aug 2025, 12:09 AM IST
Developers can access Gemini 2.5 Flash Image through Google AI Studio and OpenRouter, with images carrying invisible AI watermarks for transparency. (Image credit: https://developers.googleblog.com)
Developers can access Gemini 2.5 Flash Image through Google AI Studio and OpenRouter, with images carrying invisible AI watermarks for transparency. (Image credit: https://developers.googleblog.com)

Google has unveiled Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (nicknamed “nano-banana”), its latest image generation and editing model, aimed at giving developers greater creative control and higher-quality outputs.

The update builds on Gemini 2.0 Flash, which was praised for its low latency and cost-effectiveness but had limitations in image quality and editing precision. Gemini 2.5 Flash Image addresses these gaps with several new features:

Multi-image fusion – Blend objects, restyle environments, and combine multiple photos into a single realistic image.

Character consistency – Maintain the same character or product appearance across different settings and angles, useful for storytelling, branding, and catalogs.

Targeted transformations – Make precise edits via natural language prompts, such as blurring backgrounds, removing objects, altering poses, or colorizing photos.

World knowledge integration – Use Gemini’s semantic understanding to read hand-drawn diagrams, assist with education, and follow complex editing instructions.

Template adherence – Generate uniform assets like employee badges, real estate cards, or dynamic product mockups.

Developer tools and pricing

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image costs $30 per 1 million output tokens, with each image priced at approximately $0.039. Google AI Studio has also upgraded its build mode, allowing developers to quickly test, remix, and deploy AI-powered apps—or save their projects to GitHub.

Partnerships and accessibility

To expand adoption, Google has partnered with OpenRouter.ai, bringing the model to its 3 million developers, and fal.ai, a platform for generative media. Gemini 2.5 Flash Image also incorporates SynthID, Google DeepMind’s invisible watermarking tool, to label all AI-generated or edited images.

Google said it is continuing work on improving long-form text rendering, factual detail accuracy, and further boosting reliability in character consistency. The model is expected to move from preview to stable release in the coming weeks.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image does it all – From blurring backgrounds to multi-image fusion
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.