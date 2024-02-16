Google's Gemini chatbot app goes global: Now available in 150+ countries

Google has broadened the availability of its Gemini app, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, beyond the United States to more than 150 countries and territories, including India.

Launched on February 8 for Android users, the Gemini app has garnered attention for its innovative features. The Gemini app is now accessible in English, Korean, and Japanese languages, catering to a diverse user base.

According to Google's support page, the expansion to over 150 countries is aimed at bringing the power of AI-driven conversations to a global audience.

It is noteworthy that there is no dedicated Gemini app for iOS. However, the iPhone users can now access Gemini through a toggle within the Google app, opening the door to the chatbot's capabilities.

To make use of the Gemini app, Android device owners should have a phone equipped with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and operating on Android 12 or more recent versions of Google's OS. Similarly, iPhone users with iOS 16 or later can interact with the chatbot using the Google app, activating the feature through a toggle located in the top-right corner. Presently, the app is only accessible in English, Japanese, and Korean languages.

Gemini's global rollout began on Thursday and is expected to continue over the next few days, ensuring that users around the world can seamlessly integrate the chatbot into their digital experiences. Users are required to be signed in to a personal Google Account or a Workspace account with the feature enabled by the administrator.

Jack Krawczyk, Senior Director of Product at Google overseeing Gemini, addressed some user concerns. He mentioned that restrictions on image uploading and generation were being relaxed, but emphasized responsible alignment on refusals for both images and text. Furthermore, Krawczyk acknowledged user feedback regarding clarity on the assistant's capabilities over Google Assistant and assured improvements in communication on features in progress versus those already available.

