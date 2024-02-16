Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Google's Gemini chatbot app goes global: Now available in 150+ countries

Google's Gemini chatbot app goes global: Now available in 150+ countries

Livemint

Google has expanded the availability of its Gemini app, an AI-powered chatbot, to over 150 countries and territories, including India. The app is accessible in English, Korean, and Japanese languages and is aimed at bringing AI-driven conversations to a global audience.

Representational image

Google has broadened the availability of its Gemini app, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, beyond the United States to more than 150 countries and territories, including India.

Launched on February 8 for Android users, the Gemini app has garnered attention for its innovative features. The Gemini app is now accessible in English, Korean, and Japanese languages, catering to a diverse user base.

According to Google's support page, the expansion to over 150 countries is aimed at bringing the power of AI-driven conversations to a global audience.

It is noteworthy that there is no dedicated Gemini app for iOS. However, the iPhone users can now access Gemini through a toggle within the Google app, opening the door to the chatbot's capabilities.

To make use of the Gemini app, Android device owners should have a phone equipped with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and operating on Android 12 or more recent versions of Google's OS. Similarly, iPhone users with iOS 16 or later can interact with the chatbot using the Google app, activating the feature through a toggle located in the top-right corner. Presently, the app is only accessible in English, Japanese, and Korean languages.

Gemini's global rollout began on Thursday and is expected to continue over the next few days, ensuring that users around the world can seamlessly integrate the chatbot into their digital experiences. Users are required to be signed in to a personal Google Account or a Workspace account with the feature enabled by the administrator.

Jack Krawczyk, Senior Director of Product at Google overseeing Gemini, addressed some user concerns. He mentioned that restrictions on image uploading and generation were being relaxed, but emphasized responsible alignment on refusals for both images and text. Furthermore, Krawczyk acknowledged user feedback regarding clarity on the assistant's capabilities over Google Assistant and assured improvements in communication on features in progress versus those already available.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.