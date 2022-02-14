Government bans 54 apps of Chinese origin. Know why and which are those apps

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Government of India has today banned 54 apps of Chinese origin. These are mostly those apps which have rebranded themselves and re-launched in India with new names." Upon official confirmation and establishing the country of origin, the orders have once again been given to ban the apps," said sources at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). MeitY is likely to release a full list of the banned apps in sometime, to help users identify them, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the apps are being taken down from all app stores, some of them may still continue to function on devices where they have already been downloaded.

While the apps are being taken down from all app stores, some of them may still continue to function on devices where they have already been downloaded.

The sources at the Mininstry stated, “Several of these apps have been known to either run malicious end software or directly send the user information to China based data centre without user consent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year, GoI banned some of the popular Chinese apps in India like TikTok, PUBG Mobile, WeChat, Weibo and Ali Express.

“The 54 apps which are under process to be banned include those which had been previously banned by the government of India, but had rebranded themselves and relaunched by new names."

We will update the list as we get fresh inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some banned apps include:

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

