Govt to go ahead with administrative allocation for satellite broadband
The government will allocate spectrum for satellite broadband outside of auctions, in accordance with the Telecommunications Act 2023, and will not go back to court, said people familiar with the development.
The government will go ahead with allocation of spectrum for satellite broadband outside of auctions, in accordance with the law laid down under the Telecommunications Act 2023, said two people familiar with the development.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message