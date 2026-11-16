Goyal urges India, Egypt fintechs to co-create, co-build cross-border payment systems

Cairo, Nov 16 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday urged the fintechs of India and Egypt to co-create and co-build cross-border payment systems to increase collaborations between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

He said both countries can look at facilitating entry of startups in each other's territories and participate in areas like government procurement.

Advertisement

Addressing Egypt-India Startup Forum here, he said India's UPI journey and Egypt's InstaPay share one vision.

"If our fintechs co-create, co-build cross-border payment systems riding on the technology created, coupled with local currencies trade in goods and services, that we have recently launched, can certainly help our trade to go up significantly and digital payments may get popular all across Egypt at almost no cost," Goyal said.

He also suggested that entrepreneurs of two sides explore co-creating and co-innovating, precision irrigation, desalination, and cold chains.

Health tech and pharma is an area where together "we can look at affordable diagnostics, medical devices which can then serve not only India and Egypt, but all of Africa and Asia", the minister said, adding, "One element which is very unique to the Egypt-India partnership could be heritage, technology-based tourism".

Advertisement

Further, he called for developing technologies in different languages for the global south so that these technologies can be available for all people irrespective of economic stage of development of the country.

In an increasingly interconnected world, innovation cannot thrive in isolation and startups need to work in new markets, and need to explore new opportunities, he said.

"Together we should not only introduce our ecosystems, we should put them to work on a shared platform towards the future," he said.

India has nearly 250,000 startups registered in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. These span nearly 770 districts across the nation and more than half of these startups come from non-metro areas, not from cities.

He also said 48 per cent of these entities have at least one woman-led or woman-founder, co-founder.

Advertisement

"And over 130 unicorns which have come out of the Indian startup ecosystem over the last 10 years, which is now the world's third-largest startup ecosystems," he added.