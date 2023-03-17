GPT-4 powers new feature for the visually impaired. Here’s how it works

OpenAI, the company responsible for AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has recently announced an upgrade to its technology. The chatbot has now shifted from the GPT-3.5 model to the more advanced GPT-4 model, which has resulted in significant improvements. The latest upgrades have given the chatbot the capability to interpret image prompts and generate visually appealing outputs through AI-powered technology.

The Be My Eyes app for the visually impaired has also benefited from the latest capabilities of the GPT-4 model. The app is now equipped with GPT-4's dynamic image-to-text generator, which will facilitate the addition of a 'Virtual Volunteer' AI feature.

According to the official announcement by the company, "The beta version of our Virtual Volunteer tool, powered by GPT-4, will take us closer to our mission of enhancing accessibility, usability, and global information access. The tool is also in accordance with OpenAI's commitment to responsible and safe AI development."

Be My Eyes is a mobile application designed to connect visually impaired individuals with a community of volunteers and company representatives through video calls. The app provides users with assistance for a range of everyday tasks such as reading small text or distinguishing between colors, relying heavily on the goodwill of the community to fulfill such needs.

However, with the integration of GPT-4 technology, the app may finally be able to transcend this limitation. The new AI model's image analysis capability is instrumental in enabling this new AI offering from Be My Eyes. This feature empowers visually impaired users to share images with the AI and seek answers to their questions. As demonstrated in the company's official video clip, the AI can perform a range of functions, including identifying different plant species and locating specific gym equipment.

At present, the Virtual Volunteer feature is in a closed beta phase and only accessible to selected testers. However, users of the 'Be My Eyes' app can sign up for the waitlist to gain access to this exciting AI feature, which is slated to become available to more users in the upcoming weeks. The company has further announced that this new feature will be available free of charge to all users of the app.