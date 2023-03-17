GPT-4 powers new feature for the visually impaired. Here’s how it works

GPT-4 powers new feature for the visually impaired. Here’s how it works2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
- The Be My Eyes app for the visually impaired has also benefited from the latest capabilities of the GPT-4 model. The app is now equipped with GPT-4's dynamic image-to-text generator, which will facilitate the addition of a 'Virtual Volunteer' AI feature.
OpenAI, the company responsible for AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has recently announced an upgrade to its technology. The chatbot has now shifted from the GPT-3.5 model to the more advanced GPT-4 model, which has resulted in significant improvements. The latest upgrades have given the chatbot the capability to interpret image prompts and generate visually appealing outputs through AI-powered technology.
