GPT-4 powers new feature for the visually impaired. Here’s how it works

At present, the Virtual Volunteer feature is in a closed beta phase and only accessible to selected testers. However, users of the 'Be My Eyes' app can sign up for the waitlist to gain access to this exciting AI feature, which is slated to become available to more users in the upcoming weeks. The company has further announced that this new feature will be available free of charge to all users of the app.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}