GPT-5 incoming? OpenAI hints at ChatGPT's new model launch as Sam Altman teases ‘LIVE5TREAM’ for today

OpenAI appears to launch GPT-5, the long-anticipated successor to its GPT-4 model, during a livestream scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT).

Teaser “LIVE5TREAM” sparks speculation A promotional teaser titled “LIVE5TREAM” has sparked widespread speculation online, with the stylised “5” in the name widely interpreted as a nod to the model’s imminent release.

Hints about the announcement have been steadily emerging. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently posted on social media referencing the release of the open-source models gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b as “something big-but-small”, and teased “a big upgrade later this week”, remarks that many observers believe point to the rollout of GPT-5.

He even announced on his official X account that he is offering ChatGPT access to the entire federal workforce for $1 a year per agency.

Further fuelling speculation, Boris Power, OpenAI’s head of applied research, commented that he was “excited to see how the public receives GPT-5”.

What to expect from GPT-5 While OpenAI has not confirmed the model’s full capabilities, GPT-5 is expected to bring improvements in reasoning, memory, and task execution. It may also integrate features seen in the recent “o-series” reasoning models, such as o3 and o4, potentially creating a system that dynamically balances speed, cost, and depth based on user input.

There is also speculation that GPT-5 could demonstrate enhanced tool usage, stronger multi-step reasoning, and upgrades to its multimodal processing, extending capabilities introduced with GPT-4o. Another major anticipated feature is improved memory, allowing it to retain context over longer interactions or across user sessions, which could lead to more coherent and personalised responses over time.