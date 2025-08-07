GPT-5 incoming? OpenAI hints at ChatGPT's new model launch as Sam Altman teases ‘LIVE5TREAM’ for today

OpenAI appears to launch GPT-5, the long-anticipated successor to its GPT-4 model, during a livestream scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT).

Advertisement

Teaser “LIVE5TREAM” sparks speculation A promotional teaser titled “LIVE5TREAM” has sparked widespread speculation online, with the stylised “5” in the name widely interpreted as a nod to the model’s imminent release.

Hints about the announcement have been steadily emerging. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently posted on social media referencing the release of the open-source models gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b as “something big-but-small”, and teased “a big upgrade later this week”, remarks that many observers believe point to the rollout of GPT-5.

He even announced on his official X account that he is offering ChatGPT access to the entire federal workforce for $1 a year per agency.

Further fuelling speculation, Boris Power, OpenAI’s head of applied research, commented that he was “excited to see how the public receives GPT-5”.

Advertisement

What to expect from GPT-5 While OpenAI has not confirmed the model’s full capabilities, GPT-5 is expected to bring improvements in reasoning, memory, and task execution. It may also integrate features seen in the recent “o-series” reasoning models, such as o3 and o4, potentially creating a system that dynamically balances speed, cost, and depth based on user input.

There is also speculation that GPT-5 could demonstrate enhanced tool usage, stronger multi-step reasoning, and upgrades to its multimodal processing, extending capabilities introduced with GPT-4o. Another major anticipated feature is improved memory, allowing it to retain context over longer interactions or across user sessions, which could lead to more coherent and personalised responses over time.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that OpenAI may offer GPT-5 access across multiple tiers. Free users will likely have access to a standard version, while Plus and Pro subscribers may benefit from higher-performance versions, including integrations with advanced tools such as Voice, Canvas, Search, and Deep Research.