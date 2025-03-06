Planning to buy a new headset, powerback, Magsafe charger or other mobile accessories? Then, Amazon is providing exciting offers on accessories across brands and categories, allowing buyers to get their desired products at a reduced price. To make your search easier, we have listed 5 accessories with top deals and offers, which you can buy now. The list includes top brands such as Apple, Ambrane, OnePlus, and more to narrow down your research and get the best product with great reviews on the e-commerce platform. Therefore, here are the top 5 mobile accessories you can buy on Amazon at a great deal.

5 mobile accessories on Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro 3:These are the latest generation of OnePlus earbuds that offer a high-quality sound experience. The Buds Pro 3 features an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, along with a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) for deep bass and premium sound quality. iT supports 24-bit/192 kHz audio and adaptive noise cancellation of up to 50dB, blocking the environmental noise. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is priced at Rs.13999; however, on Amazon, it's available at Rs.10999. Buyers can also avail of an additional Rs.1000 off using bank offers.

Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank: If you are looking for a slim yet powerful power bank to go, the Ambrane Slim would be the perfect choice. This power bank offers 10,000 mAh capacity and is equipped with 22.5 W PD and QC output. To keep the power bank running throughout the day, it supports 20W fast charging input via a Type-C port, which recharges the device in about 4 to 5 hours. The Ambrane Slim is now available at a 56% discount on Amazon at an effective price of Rs.799.

Also read: Circle to Search, AI photo editing, and other best smartphone AI features launched in 2024 Anker MagGo Power Bank: This is a MagSafe-compatible power bank by Anker, which has received Qi2 certification for fast charging. It comes with a 10000mAh battery capacity to keep your smartphones charged. The Anker MagGo Power Bank supports 15W ultra-fast wireless charging, which claims to recharge your device to 50% in just 44 minutes. The power bank originally retails for Rs.15998, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.7499 from Amazon.

Eller Santé 23W Magnetic Mag-Safe Charger: This is a 3-in-1 magnetic Magsafe charger which is compatible with iPhones, Apple Watch, and AirPods. This charger is equipped with a QC 3.0 quick charger adapter that ensures compatibility and fast charging. This charger is perfect for travellers as they do not have to carry multiple chargers. This Magnetic Mag-Safe Charge is available at a 47% discount on Amazon with an effective price of Rs.2648.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): If you want to upgrade your sound quality, then the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 would be a great choice, and its also available at a great discount on Amazon. The AirPods retail for Rs.24900; however, buyers can get them for just Rs.19,899, getting a 20% discount.