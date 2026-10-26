Grand Theft Auto VI launch: How is the highly anticipated game moving calendars as fever grips workforce

Nobody has shipped Grand Theft Auto VI yet, but the highly anticipated title from Rockstar Games is already dictating American schedules.

With the industry poised for a massive 19 November 2026 release, pre-launch fever has gripped fans, prompting potential workplace sick calls, productivity drops, and a noticeable shift away from traditional entertainment.

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A GameSquare survey of 1,000 full-time US employees who identify as gamers showed that 10% plan to skip work on launch day. Another 30% said they were considering taking time off.

This phenomenon, dubbed the “Grand Theft Auto effect”, is sending ripples through human resource departments, sports broadcasting networks, and Hollywood box offices alike, according to a Tech Insider report.

Workplace impact and ‘sick call’ math While the striking numbers, the arithmetic requires a closer look.

The survey found that among the 30% of gamers considering time off, about 35-36% admitted they would call in “sick” if they took the day off. That translates to roughly 11% of the surveyed gamer sample considering an unapproved absence to play the game.

Because the launch lands on a Thursday, a launch-day absence naturally stretches into a highly coveted four-day weekend. However, Tech Insider pointed out that this data reflects intent, not guaranteed action.

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The survey said it exclusively targets full-time workers who are gamers, not the entire US labour force. This distinction is crucial when evaluating the viral panic surrounding the game.

Recent Internet claims suggested the launch could trigger 1.5 million sick calls and result in a $1 billion loss to the US economy. However, Fortune recently pushed back against these massive figures, noting that the $1 billion estimate does not stem from any published economic study, and economists argue the macro-level impact would be negligible.

Also Read | GTA 6 on PC without a console? Xbox clarifies cloud streaming plan

Self-assessed productivity plunge Even for those who show up to the office, distraction looms large.

The survey revealed that 42% of respondents believe they might be less productive after the game arrives.

While there is no timesheet or manager rating to back this up, the self-aware admission resonates. Anyone who has watched a coworker lose a week to a major open-world release recognises the pattern.

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However, until post-launch attendance or output data is published, this figure is best treated as a reading of the workforce's mood rather than a guaranteed plunge in corporate output.

Collateral damage: NFL and the box office The GTA effect extends far beyond the office. Media companies and film studios are staring down direct scheduling conflicts, the report found.

A staggering 70% of respondents said they might skip sports they normally watch to spend more time gaming. More specifically, 42% stated they would be less likely to watch NFL games during the first weekend after the release (November 21-22).

Hollywood is also feeling the heat. 39% of the surveyed gamers said the game made them less likely to see The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on its opening weekend, which begins the day after GTA VI’s release.

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Because a film's opening weekend dictates its overall box office narrative, a distributor seeing nearly one in three gamers consider staying home has a real reason to watch the numbers closely.

Ultimate cultural heavyweight Rockstar has run this blockbuster playbook before. Grand Theft Auto V launched in September 2013, raking in an estimated $800 million in first-day worldwide revenue, followed by the massive success of Red Dead Redemption 2 in October 2018.

Yet, the cultural weight of GTA VI feels unprecedented. When asked to rank the biggest cultural moment of the fall, 51 per cent of the respondents chose GTA VI, placing it above theatrical tentpoles like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

While the sample is notably gamer-heavy, it underscores a shifting entertainment landscape in which a single console release can effortlessly shift calendars and capture attention across the country.

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