Grayscale’s Court Win Over SEC Lifts Hopes for Bitcoin ETF Approval
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Aug 2023, 02:10 AM IST
Summary
- Bitcoin-related assets surge on the news
A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Securities and Exchange Commission must reconsider crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments’ application to launch the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, the latest setback for SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s efforts to regulate the upstart industry.
