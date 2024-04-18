Grayscale’s once-mighty fund is bleeding bitcoin
SummaryThe asset manager has resisted a significant fee cut, insisting that rising bitcoin prices will continue to buoy its fortunes.
For years, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was one of the few ways to bet on bitcoin without buying the cryptocurrency itself. Now, with the sector awash in lower-cost competing funds, investors are fleeing the exchange-traded fund.
