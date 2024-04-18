Grayscale’s once-mighty fund is bleeding bitcoin

Sonnenshein, who is 37 years old, became Grayscale’s chief executive in early 2021 after founder Barry Silbert stepped back. Silbert recruited him in 2013 to help raise assets for his bitcoin fund, which had only $60 million in assets at the time. Back then, the duo would go on roadshows to pitch the fund to traditional finance professionals only to have the meetings canceled at the last minute after negative headlines about bitcoin came out, Sonnenshein recalled.