With Grand Theft Auto 6 pushing current-generation gaming consoles to their limits, choosing the right platform could make a significant difference to the gameplay experience. A technical comparison by Digital Foundry has examined the game's performance across four consoles — PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and found a clear winner.

The PS5 Pro offers the best overall experience, thanks to improved image quality, additional ray-tracing features and more consistent frame rates. The standard PS5 and Xbox Series X deliver broadly comparable performance, while the more affordable Xbox Series S faces the biggest compromises.

As per the report, based on extensive gameplay testing, also highlights an important limitation: none of the four consoles offers a 60 frames-per-second (FPS) mode for GTA 6. All versions target 30 FPS, meaning players should not expect a high-frame-rate experience even on the most powerful console

Here's how the four consoles compare GTA 6 on PS5 Pro: Why is it the best option? The PlayStation 5 Pro comes out on top in Digital Foundry's comparison. Although it targets the same 30 FPS as the other consoles, it delivers the sharpest image and the most consistent performance.

The game renders internally at 1440p before using Sony's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology to reconstruct an image approaching 4K quality.

The PS5 Pro also gets ray-traced shadows, an additional graphical feature not available on the standard PS5 or Xbox consoles.

Digital Foundry found that the console maintained 30 FPS across approximately 75 hours of regular gameplay testing. Frame rates briefly dropped to around 24 FPS during an unusually demanding sequence involving multiple explosions.

For players prioritising visual quality and stability, the PS5 Pro is the strongest choice.

GTA 6 on PS5: How does the standard console perform? The standard PlayStation 5 delivers a largely similar experience to the PS5 Pro, but misses out on some of the latter's graphical improvements.

According to Digital Foundry, the game renders at an internal resolution of 1440p and targets 30 FPS. However, it uses conventional spatial upscaling rather than the PS5 Pro's PSSR technology.

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The standard PS5 also lacks the additional ray-traced shadows available on the Pro model. Its frame rate can fluctuate between 30 FPS and the high 20s during combat and fast-paced gameplay.

In particularly demanding scenes involving explosions and destruction, performance can fall into the low 20s.

GTA 6 on Xbox Series X: Is it as good as PS5? The Xbox Series X comes close to the standard PS5 in terms of graphics and performance.

It found that the game runs at an internal resolution of approximately 1440p, targeting 30 FPS. Like the standard PS5, it uses spatial upscaling and supports ray-traced global illumination and reflections, but not the additional ray-traced shadows available on PS5 Pro.

The console generally maintains its 30 FPS target, although frame drops occur during demanding sequences such as car chases, shootouts and explosions.

One advantage is its compatibility with a 120Hz display and variable refresh rate (VRR), which can make performance fluctuations less noticeable.

Its assessment suggests that Xbox Series X and standard PS5 players can expect broadly comparable experiences.

GTA 6 on Xbox Series S: What are the limitations? The Xbox Series S faces the biggest performance compromises among the four consoles.

Digital Foundry found that the game runs at an internal resolution of approximately 720p, which is upscaled to around 1080p using AMD's FSR 4 technology.

Although Rockstar has retained several major visual features, including ray-traced global illumination, reflections and strand-based hair, the console makes compromises in shadow quality, textures, water, clouds and graphical detail.

Its frame rate also struggles to maintain the 30 FPS target, frequently falling into the mid-20s during gameplay. Particularly demanding sequences can push performance towards 20 FPS.

It considers this the hardest version to recommend when players have access to more powerful consoles.

Feature PS5 Pro PS5 Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Internal resolution 1440p 1440p 1440p 720p Output quality Near-4K with PSSR Upscaled Upscaled Around 1080p Target FPS 30 30 30 30 Ray-traced shadows Yes No No No Performance Most stable Occasional drops Occasional drops Frequent drops

Which console should you choose to play GTA 6? The PS5 Pro is the clear winner for players seeking the best combination of graphical quality and stable performance. Its PSSR upscaling and additional ray-traced shadows give it an advantage over the other consoles.

However, players who already own a standard PS5 or Xbox Series X do not necessarily need to upgrade. Both offer a strong GTA 6 experience, with relatively small differences in everyday gameplay.