It has been more than a week since Grand Theft Auto 6 marked its much-awaited debut after a long wait of 13 years. The hype around the game continues across social media with YouTube videos, memes, viral posts and more on characters, popular catchphrases and more. Even those who have never played video games before have to be living under a rock not to know about GTA 6.

Fans turn to GTA franchise with 2.3 million downloads Amid this, a sharp rise in downloads and player activity across the GTA franchise has been reported. It is said that its older mobile games have recorded an almost fourfold surge in downloads during the first week of its release.

According to data from AppMagic, cited by PocketGamer, downloads of the GTA franchise's mobile games have climbed from 590,000 to 2.3 million between November 16 and November 22. GTA: Vice City – Definitive Edition is reported to be leading the trend, with more than 1.1 million downloads in this period.

The impact extended to PC gaming as well. AppMagic data showed that daily active users of GTA 5 – Enhanced Edition on Steam rose from 407,000 to 718,000 between November 16 and 21. GTA 4: The Complete Edition also recorded a significant increase, with daily active users climbing from 68,000 to 115,000.

GTA 6's impact on other gaming apps Meanwhile, other gaming apps have also seemingly benefited from the launch of GTA 6.

According to the market intelligence firm, PlayStation App downloads have hit 1.3 million, which is more than twice the previous week's figure. On the other hand, Twitch downloads have also reportedly doubled to 1.3 million.

The launch has set records for PlayStation, as over 39 million unique players and 683 million hours of gameplay have been reported. The average playtime per player was 17.4 hours, as per the same report.

All about Grand Theft Auto 6 GTA 6, set in Vice City, a fictional city inspired by Miami and South Florida, focuses on a couple who try to succeed at crime. The video game this time introduced these two main characters, Lucia and Jason in the open-world game.

The initial reviews of GTA VI lauded the makers for their attention to detail, increased choices for players and some resolved interactions in the game. While critics were mostly impressed by GTA 6, a section of people on the internet preferred the previous GTA game.