GTA 6 DualSense controller pre-orders start on 10 September: Price, release date, details

Sony has unveiled two limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers inspired by Grand Theft Auto VI, giving fans a new way to celebrate Rockstar Games’ upcoming blockbuster. The controllers feature black-and-white finishes that draw inspiration from the fictional environment at the core of Vice City.
The GTA 6-themed DualSense controllers will be priced at $84.99 (approximately ₹7,100) and will be available globally from around 19 November, the same day Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release. Pre-orders open on 10 September at 10 am in supported markets.
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Sony announced the controllers during its recent State of Play demo. Both models feature shimmer coatings and colour-changing effects to capture Vice City's sunsets and neon-lit nightlife.
The White Limited Edition reflects Vice City in daylight, while the Black Limited Edition evokes its nightlife. Palm tree motifs and the Grand Theft Auto VI logo are moulded into the grips of both controllers. The touchpad carries Roman numeral VI, accented with pink highlights and an iridescent blue finish to match the Miami theme.
The white version will be available on PlayStation Direct and in retail stores, only in limited numbers, according to Sony. The black version will be available only via PlayStation Direct in some markets and at select retailers in others.
Sony has announced that it will accept pre-orders starting on 10 September at 10 am local time in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Pre-orders for the PlayStation Direct version will open in the USA at 7 am PT/10 am ET. In India, pre-orders will open at 7:30 pm IST on 10 September.
The controllers will be available as of 19 November for $84.99/€84.99/£74.99. Sony also said that PlayStation Direct pre-orders in the US will be eligible for free launch-day delivery.
The standard features of the DualSense will be preserved in the new controllers, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. These will respond to the action in Grand Theft Auto VI and include dynamic resistance and haptic feedback during gameplay, Sony said.
Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on PS5 on 19 November. The game is played by the duo of Jason and Lucia and is set in the fictional state of Leonida, which features the return of Vice City.