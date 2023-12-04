GTA 6 gameplay leak: TikTok user unveils potential sneak peek into Vice City-like urban landscape
A sneak peek of GTA 6 gameplay and map has surfaced on TikTok, sparking excitement and speculation. The footage reveals an urban landscape resembling Vice City, with recognizable buildings and landmarks making a return.
Unexpectedly, a sneak peek into the much-anticipated gameplay and map of GTA 6 has surfaced on TikTok. The user "azzarossi" showcased what is claimed to be actual gameplay footage and provided fascinating insights into the game's map. As the official GTA 6 unveiling approaches in a matter of days, this leak has sparked excitement and speculation among the gaming community.