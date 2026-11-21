Luxury brand Caviar has unveiled a new collection of customised smartphones and smart glasses inspired by the visual style of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), which was released on Thursday, November 19.

Named Most Wanted, the collection draws on the game's Miami-inspired setting, combining gold finishes, neon colours and luxury design elements. The name also plays on the dual meaning of being wanted by law enforcement and being sought after as a luxury possession.

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The collection features customised Ray-Ban smart glasses, a Samsung Fold8 and three iPhone designs. Caviar has incorporated distinctive materials, decorative patterns and design details across the products to reflect the game's visual identity.

What does the Caviar Most Wanted collection include? The collection includes two customised versions of Ray-Ban Wayfarer Gen 2 smart glasses — Sunset and Gold Rush.

The Sunset edition features pink and blue enamel detailing, drawing inspiration from the neon colours associated with the game's setting. The glasses retain their camera, which allows users to record videos from their point of view, including footage of gaming screens, hands and controllers.

The Gold Rush edition, meanwhile, features gold-finished frames and temples. Its built-in speakers can stream music through Bluetooth, with the design taking inspiration from the radio stations featured in GTA games. Both editions support button-based, touch and voice controls.

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Samsung Fold8 Ocean Drive edition The Samsung Fold8 Ocean Drive edition takes inspiration from Miami Beach's Art Deco architecture. Its design combines architectural lines with curves reminiscent of ocean waves, reflecting the coastal aesthetic associated with the game's setting.

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Caviar has used two layers of 999-fineness gold plating on the device, giving it a distinctive gold finish.

Three customised iPhone designs The collection also features three customised iPhone designs: Gangster, Neon Vice and Duo Pink Alligator.

The iPhone Gangster edition features a bas-relief depiction of a Beretta 92FS pistol. Its design combines two layers of 999-fineness gold plating with a palm-leaf pattern set against a black background.

The iPhone Neon Vice edition uses titanium for its bas-relief detailing, featuring the same pistol silhouette. Its black panel is decorated with pink and blue tropical leaves, reflecting the neon-inspired colour palette associated with GTA 6.

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The iPhone Duo Pink Alligator edition features pink crocodile leather and a titanium frame. Its camera trim is also customised, while a Most Wanted emblem featuring six black stars completes the design.

Caviar's collection combines elements associated with the GTA universe with premium materials and customised finishes. The designs draw on the game's visual themes while presenting them through the brand's luxury-device styling.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X