Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is bringing a more detailed fitness system to its open-world gameplay, allowing players to build muscle, improve strength and change the physical appearance of protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. From lifting weights to performing squats and deadlifts, the game introduces several gym activities that can influence character development and gameplay.

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Unlike earlier instalments, GTA 6 makes physical fitness an interactive part of the experience. Players can visit gyms, use different exercise equipment and track improvements through an in-game Fitness app. Regular workouts can improve strength and health, while cardio activities help increase stamina.

6 exercises players can try in GTA 6 to develop their characters' strength and muscularity 1. Squats Squats are among the strength-training activities available in GTA 6. Jason can use a squat rack to perform weighted squats, with players controlling the lifting and lowering movements.

The exercise contributes to strength development and helps improve the character's health statistics. Players can select from different weight options, depending on the character's current capabilities.

2. Deadlifts Deadlifts are another weight-training activity available in the game. Players can use a barbell to perform the exercise, which contributes to building strength and improving the character's health.

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The activity involves lifting and lowering the barbell through a sequence of repetitions. Players must complete the required movements to register workout progress.

3. Bench press The bench press is another exercise featured in GTA 6's gym system. Players can use the equipment to perform weighted repetitions, with a spotter appearing during the exercise.

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Like other resistance-training activities, bench presses contribute towards improving strength and health. Players can also choose different weights to make the exercise more challenging.

4. Kettlebell swings Kettlebell swings provide another option for players looking to improve their characters' physical fitness. The exercise involves swinging a kettlebell through repeated movements.

Different kettlebell weights are available, allowing players to choose the level of difficulty. Completing the required repetitions contributes to the character's strength workout progress.

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5. Pull-ups Pull-ups are another exercise players can perform using gym equipment. The activity involves lifting the character's body using a pull-up bar.

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The exercise forms part of the game's broader strength-training system, helping players work towards improving their characters' physical attributes.

6. Lat pulldowns Lat pulldowns are also included among the gym activities in GTA 6. Players can use the machine to perform repeated pulling movements as part of their strength-training routine.

Along with other resistance exercises, lat pulldowns contribute to developing the character's strength and overall fitness.

How does GTA 6's fitness system work? GTA 6 allows players to monitor their characters' physical development through an in-game Fitness app. Strength training improves the health attribute, while activities such as running, cycling and treadmill workouts contribute to cardio and stamina.

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Players can visit gyms after purchasing a membership, although Jason also has access to exercise equipment at his home. Jason and Lucia can work out together, making fitness another shared activity for the protagonists.

The game also encourages players to complete multiple exercises as part of a workout session. According to gameplay guides, completing three exercises in a workout can register the session as complete.

After exercising, players can use protein shakes or protein bars to reduce recovery time. Regular workouts also influence the characters' body composition, allowing them to develop more muscle over time.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X