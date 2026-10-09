GTA 6 leaks: Cyberleek reveals gameplay clips, map details and Lucia footage ahead of November 19 launch

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has reportedly seen another wave of gameplay leaks, with a user or group operating under the name Cyberleek sharing clips and screenshots of Rockstar Games’ upcoming title. The leaks are starting to provide an insight into Vice City, interactions with characters, vehicle customisation and other aspects of the game before it is officially released on November 19th.

In October, Cyberleek resurfaced after over 60 days with a video of the game allegedly taking place, lasting more than 24 minutes, featuring both protagonists and races in first-person view, according to RockstarINTEL. On August 20, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, issued subpoenas to Microsoft and Discord to identify the leaker, as well as to Google and X Corp. As reported by The Verge, the legal filings referred to “stolen content”, although this does not independently authenticate every leaked clip.

GTA 6 leaks: What Cyberleek has revealed so far

View full Image View full Image GTA 6: New gameplay video reveals major features ahead of November launch.

Cyberleek has reportedly posted over 10 clips and map images of how the game plays. Crops from the game's maps are included, featuring Dalton Island, Tequesta Retreat, Gloriana Key and Catalan Key. Another image allegedly shows the complete in-game map. Readers can check confirmed announcements on the official Rockstar Games Newswire.

In the clips, Jason is doing things like playing basketball, flying planes over Vice City, driving super-fast cars, avoiding cops and more, including visiting a video game store and a strip club. Other snippets include a car accident at a gas station, a nude group and a fictional healing pill known as Zombix, which gets less effective the more you use it.

One clip ends with Jason stealing a hot rod and escaping the police before a cutscene introduces Lucia Caminos, the game’s second playable protagonist. In addition, Cyberleek has created a four-and-a-half-minute video introducing Lucia that includes minor story spoilers. This information is based on leaked footage and media reports and not on any Rockstar disclosures.

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What could Cyberleek leak next?

View full Image View full Image GTA 6: New gameplay video reveals major features ahead of November launch.

The current video ends with a reference to a longer-term project, which apparently isn't the latest one. Cyberleek hasn't been clear about what this is or whether there will be more footage.

Further leaks remain possible before launch, but their timing and authenticity cannot be established independently. Players are also warned about unverified videos and potential story spoilers circulating on social media.

GTA 6 official release date and soundtrack details Rockstar Games has announced the release date for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as November 19, 2026. The company hasn't announced a release date for the PC version. Confirmed announcements will be found on the official Rockstar Games Newswire.

Individually, Rockstar has announced six radio stations: Latin music, country, African music, heavy metal, pop, and Southern hip-hop. On-demand podcasts will also be introduced into the game, and players will be able to listen to the world through headphones and earbuds.