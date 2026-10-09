GTA 6 leaks: Cyberleek reveals gameplay clips, map details and Lucia footage ahead of November 19 launch

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has reportedly seen another wave of gameplay leaks, with a user or group operating under the name Cyberleek sharing clips and screenshots of Rockstar Games’ upcoming title. The leaks are starting to provide an insight into Vice City, interactions with characters, vehicle customisation and other aspects of the game before it is officially released on November 19th.

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In October, Cyberleek resurfaced after over 60 days with a video of the game allegedly taking place, lasting more than 24 minutes, featuring both protagonists and races in first-person view, according to RockstarINTEL. On August 20, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, issued subpoenas to Microsoft and Discord to identify the leaker, as well as to Google and X Corp. As reported by The Verge, the legal filings referred to “stolen content”, although this does not independently authenticate every leaked clip.

GTA 6 leaks: What Cyberleek has revealed so far

GTA 6: New gameplay video reveals major features ahead of November launch.

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Cyberleek has reportedly posted over 10 clips and map images of how the game plays. Crops from the game's maps are included, featuring Dalton Island, Tequesta Retreat, Gloriana Key and Catalan Key. Another image allegedly shows the complete in-game map. Readers can check confirmed announcements on the official Rockstar Games Newswire.

In the clips, Jason is doing things like playing basketball, flying planes over Vice City, driving super-fast cars, avoiding cops and more, including visiting a video game store and a strip club. Other snippets include a car accident at a gas station, a nude group and a fictional healing pill known as Zombix, which gets less effective the more you use it.

One clip ends with Jason stealing a hot rod and escaping the police before a cutscene introduces Lucia Caminos, the game’s second playable protagonist. In addition, Cyberleek has created a four-and-a-half-minute video introducing Lucia that includes minor story spoilers. This information is based on leaked footage and media reports and not on any Rockstar disclosures.

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Also Read | GTA 6 on PC without a console? Xbox clarifies cloud streaming plan

What could Cyberleek leak next?

GTA 6: New gameplay video reveals major features ahead of November launch.

The current video ends with a reference to a longer-term project, which apparently isn't the latest one. Cyberleek hasn't been clear about what this is or whether there will be more footage.

Further leaks remain possible before launch, but their timing and authenticity cannot be established independently. Players are also warned about unverified videos and potential story spoilers circulating on social media.

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GTA 6 official release date and soundtrack details Rockstar Games has announced the release date for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as November 19, 2026. The company hasn't announced a release date for the PC version. Confirmed announcements will be found on the official Rockstar Games Newswire.

Individually, Rockstar has announced six radio stations: Latin music, country, African music, heavy metal, pop, and Southern hip-hop. On-demand podcasts will also be introduced into the game, and players will be able to listen to the world through headphones and earbuds.

On September 17, Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which will include 34 original songs. Six singles have already been released, featuring artists like Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, Keith Richards, Morgan Wallen, and PinkPantheress.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.