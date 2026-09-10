GTA 6 limited edition PS5 controller: Where to buy, price and pre-order details ahead of 19 November release

Sony announced two limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers inspired by Grand Theft Auto VI, ahead of the game's November 19 release. The GTA 6 Black Limited Edition and GTA 6 White Limited Edition feature designs inspired by Vice City, including colour-shifting finishes, palm-tree details and Grand Theft Auto VI branding, according to PlayStation.

GTA 6 PS5 controller: Price The two limited-edition DualSense controllers will be priced at $84.99 in the US, while Sony has set prices of €84.99 in Europe, £74.99 in the UK and ¥12,480 in Japan, including tax. Sony has not announced an India-specific price for the controllers in its current announcement.

The controllers are being launched as standalone accessories and do not include a copy of GTA 6. The game itself is scheduled to launch on PS5 on November 19, 2026.

GTA 6 DualSense controller: Pre-order date Pre-orders for both limited-edition controllers are scheduled to open on September 10, 2026, at 10am local time in the markets covered by Sony's announcement. In the US, PlayStation Direct pre-orders begin at 7am PT/10am ET.

Sony has said the controllers will be available in limited quantities, meaning availability could vary by market and retailer.

Where to buy GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 controller? The GTA 6 White Limited Edition DualSense will be available through PlayStation Direct and participating retailers in supported markets. The Black Limited Edition will have more restricted distribution, with Sony offering it through PlayStation Direct where available and select retailers in other region.

For buyers in markets such as the US, the GTA 6 limited-edition DualSense controllers can also be checked at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, alongside PlayStation Direct.

What is different about the Black and White editions? The main difference is their design and distribution. Sony describes the White Limited Edition as representing Vice City's daytime aesthetic, while the Black Limited Edition draws inspiration from the city's nightlife. Both controllers feature the same DualSense technologies, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The controllers are designed to complement GTA 6, whose story follows protagonists Jason and Lucia in the fictional US state of Leonida, including Vice City. Sony said the DualSense features will respond to the game's action, with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers adding dynamic effects during gameplay.

'Grand Theft Auto 6' extended in-game footage unveiled Meanwhile, Netflix on Thursday released a highly anticipated extended look at the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 in collaboration with Rockstar Games, giving fans a fresh glimpse of the game’s in-game action.

The release comes as Rockstar continues to deal with gameplay leaks surrounding GTA 6. Titled Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, the footage was recorded entirely within the game on a PlayStation 5. The title is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19.

The newly released material offers the most extensive look at GTA 6 yet, building on the two trailers that Rockstar has released over the last three years.

The footage features protagonists Jason and Lucia across a mix of cinematic sequences and gameplay set in the fictional state of Leonida, including its Vice City setting. The scenes offer additional hints about the storyline and the challenges the two characters will face.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," states the official description of GTA 6, as quoted by Variety.