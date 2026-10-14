GTA 6 PC launch tipped for early 2027, months after PS5 and Xbox release

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) could arrive on PC by March 2027, just a few months after its scheduled console debut. According to four industry sources cited by GamesBeat, Rockstar Games aims to release the PC version in the first quarter of 2027. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2026.

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Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce a PC release date. If the timeline is correct, however, PC gamers might be able to get their hands on the highly anticipated game sooner than expected. This would also be a brief waiting time compared to the previous big Rockstar titles, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 PC release timeline: What the report says GamesBeat reported that Rockstar is planning to release GTA 6 on PC between January and March 2027. According to the report, four anonymous industry sources were familiar with the studio's plans.

The report on the window is only a guess, and the developer may alter its plans. Rockstar has already made two changes to the game's launch date, pushing it back from 2025 to November 19, 2026.

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How GTA 6's PC launch compares with previous releases Rockstar has traditionally launched its major titles on consoles before bringing them to PC. In September 2013, GTA 5 was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and in April 2015, 19 months later, the game was released for PC. It was also about a year after the console launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, back in 2018.

If GTA 6 arrives on PC in the first quarter of 2027, the gap could shrink to around two to four months, depending on the final release date.

Why the PC version matters for GTA players A faster PC release might benefit those who don't want to purchase a console solely to play the game. It might also get the franchise's role players and modders into the new game earlier.

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Rockstar acquired CFX.re, the team behind the popular GTA 5 role-playing framework FiveM, in August 2023. The company, however, hasn't announced what modding tools or user-generated content features will be supported by GTA 6.

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GTA 6 online mode could arrive in 2027 In a separate interview, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy told Bloomberg that the next GTA Online would be next year. Rockstar has yet to officially announce a release date for the game's multiplayer mode.

While PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players get the confirmed launch date of November 19, 2026, PC users are waiting for a formal release date from Rockstar.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.