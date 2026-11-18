Rockstar Games' highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” (GTA 6) is on course to become the biggest entertainment launch ever, with pre-orders reportedly generating an estimated $1.65 billion in revenue ahead of its November 19 release.

According to estimates published by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower on Wednesday, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has sold approximately 17.07 million units through pre-orders.

The figure could rise to $2 billion by the time the game launches, potentially setting a new record for opening-day entertainment revenue.

The firm's estimates indicate that PlayStation accounts for approximately 75% of pre-orders, while the remaining 25% are for Microsoft's Xbox consoles.

The scale of the expected launch becomes clearer when compared with its predecessor. GTA 5, released in 2013, took just three days to generate $1 billion in sales.

The upcoming release marks the franchise's first instalment in more than 13 years, building on the enormous commercial success of GTA 5, which has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide.

GTA 6 price: Standard and Ultimate editions explained Rockstar is offering GTA 6 in two editions, with different price points and additional content.

The Standard Edition is priced at $80, while the Ultimate Edition costs $100 and includes additional in-game features and bonuses.

Players who purchase the Standard Edition can also upgrade to the Ultimate Edition through the PlayStation or Microsoft stores after redeeming their Standard Edition code.

The price of the game comes amid rising costs for gaming hardware. Players purchasing new PlayStation or Xbox consoles may have to spend between $599 and $899, adding to the overall cost of accessing the latest instalment.

Both editions will be released on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

What does GTA 6 Ultimate Edition include? The $100 Ultimate Edition includes the base game and an additional upgrade package featuring vehicles, weapons, customisation options, clothing and in-game locations.

Among the bonuses are the '95 Grotti Cheetah, Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers, personalised weapon variants, Jason's Safehouse Vehicles and the '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy.

The package also includes several in-game businesses and locations, including the Rideout Customs Mod Shop, Sara's Unisex Salon, Stock 305 Clothing Store, Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor and One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop.

Other additions include the Shitzu Squalo, Ganado Retro Build, Goodtime Gear, PTT Youngin$ Compound and Classic Car Collection.

The Ultimate Edition bonuses are spread across Jason and Lucia's storyline, with additional items becoming available as players progress through different chapters.

GTA 6 release date, platforms and setting GTA 6 will launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game was initially scheduled for a late 2025 release but was subsequently delayed.

A PC version is expected at a later date.

The latest instalment returns to Vice City, Rockstar's fictionalised version of Miami, but expands the setting to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida.

Rockstar has described Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world yet. The environment includes beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife districts and smaller communities inspired by South Florida.

The game also reportedly requires more than 200 GB of storage, reflecting the scale of its virtual environment.

GTA 6 story: Meet protagonists Jason and Lucia Unlike GTA 5, which featured three playable protagonists, the latest instalment centres on two characters: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

The storyline follows the couple as their attempts to improve their lives pull them into a criminal underworld involving drugs, gangs and organised crime networks.

Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys.

A criminal job that goes wrong draws the pair into a wider conspiracy, making their relationship central to the game's narrative.

Players will be able to control both protagonists as they navigate the criminal world of Leonida.

The pair have also been compared to Bonnie and Clyde, the notorious American criminal couple known for bank robberies and other crimes during the early 20th century.

Rockstar recreates Miami's iconic landmarks One of the biggest attractions of GTA 6 for residents of South Florida is the recreation of Miami's architecture, neighbourhoods and cultural identity.

Rockstar's developers reportedly spent considerable time exploring the region, driving through Miami, the Florida Keys and surrounding communities. They also flew over the Everglades and researched the area's history and architecture.

The team interviewed several people, including former police officers and gang members, to make the fictional setting more authentic.

The attention to detail has impressed local observers.

Julie Fornary, a tour guide with the Miami Design Preservation League, praised the game's representation of Miami's contrasting architectural styles, from luxury buildings and glass structures to unfinished construction and rundown neighbourhoods.

Several locations appear to have been closely modelled on real-world landmarks, although Rockstar has modified geographical layouts and names.

For instance, Miami becomes Vice City, while streets, buildings, businesses and neighbourhoods have been given fictional identities.

Hotel Victor has been renamed Hotel Dixon, referencing architect Lawrence Murray Dixon, who designed the original building during the 1930s.