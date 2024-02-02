GTA 6 release date leaked for Q1 2025 in Take-Two's financial forecast: All details
Speculations suggest that the release date for GTA 6 could be as early as the first quarter of 2025, based on projected revenue goals outlined by Take-Two Interactive.
In a groundbreaking turn of events for avid Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans, 2023 marked the unveiling of the first teaser for the highly anticipated GTA 6 by Rockstar Games. The gaming community was sent into a frenzy as the trailer quickly shattered records, surpassing the previous record-holder, YouTuber Mr Beast, for the most views within the initial 24 hours, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already fervent anticipation surrounding the game.