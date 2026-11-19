Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) launched globally today, 19 November, more than 13 years after its predecessor. Developed by Rockstar Games and set in the fictional state of Leonida, the title reportedly generated an estimated $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion in digital pre-order revenue from more than 17 million pre-orders ahead of launch, according to third-party estimates. If accurate, the figures suggest the game may have already recouped its reported development costs.

The release follows years of development and intense anticipation. According to research firm Sensor Tower estimates cited by Forbes on 18 November, GTA 6 recorded 17.07 million digital pre-orders. Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the pre-order figures or reports regarding the game's development budget. Its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, confirmed the game launched today.

GTA 6 may have recovered its development costs before launch Rockstar Games has not disclosed the costs of developing GTA 6. Some industry estimates have put the figure as high as $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick told Business Insider that developing the game was expensive, but did not provide a specific figure.

According to third-party estimates, GTA 6 generated roughly $1.65 billion in digital pre-order revenue. Sony's PlayStation 5 accounted for about 75% of those sales, with Microsoft's Xbox consoles making up the rest. These estimates do not include physical game sales.

Separately, broking firm Oppenheimer estimated that GTA 6 could generate $1.85 billion in gross revenue during its first three days on sale. Reuters reported that the forecast was issued before the game's launch. For comparison, Take-Two Interactive said GTA 5 generated $1 billion in sales within three days of its September 2013 release.

GTA 6 sales forecast revised upwards The game's commercial prospects could span beyond launch week. According to a Reuters report yesterday, Wells Fargo analysts expect GTA 6 to sell nearly 65 million copies by March 2027. The new figure is far higher than their previous prediction, at 35 million units, which may be attributed to the expectation of a potential PC release in early 2027.

GTA 5 has sold almost 235 million copies worldwide so far, and Minecraft is the best-selling video game, with over 350 million copies sold.

Bengaluru developers contribute to GTA 6 development India has also played a role in developing the game. According to reports highlighted by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, around 1,615 developers at Rockstar India's Bengaluru studio in Whitefield contributed to GTA 6.

The team is said to have collaborated on open-world environments, assets and world-building, such as the Leonida Vice Beach. The Bengaluru studio of Rockstar India has been behind numerous big projects, including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 price and availability in India GTA 6 officially launched in India, with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive revealing its launch date at midnight. There won't be a PC version of the game at launch, though it will be available on that platform later.

The prices of the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition of the game in India are ₹5,999 and ₹7,499, respectively. It's a game set in a Florida-based criminal world, starring two central characters: Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.