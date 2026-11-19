Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) launched globally today, 19 November, more than 13 years after its predecessor. Developed by Rockstar Games and set in the fictional state of Leonida, the title reportedly generated an estimated $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion in digital pre-order revenue from more than 17 million pre-orders ahead of launch, according to third-party estimates. If accurate, the figures suggest the game may have already recouped its reported development costs.

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The release follows years of development and intense anticipation. According to research firm Sensor Tower estimates cited by Forbes on 18 November, GTA 6 recorded 17.07 million digital pre-orders. Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the pre-order figures or reports regarding the game's development budget. Its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, confirmed the game launched today.

GTA 6 may have recovered its development costs before launch Rockstar Games has not disclosed the costs of developing GTA 6. Some industry estimates have put the figure as high as $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick told Business Insider that developing the game was expensive, but did not provide a specific figure.

According to third-party estimates, GTA 6 generated roughly $1.65 billion in digital pre-order revenue. Sony's PlayStation 5 accounted for about 75% of those sales, with Microsoft's Xbox consoles making up the rest. These estimates do not include physical game sales.

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Separately, broking firm Oppenheimer estimated that GTA 6 could generate $1.85 billion in gross revenue during its first three days on sale. Reuters reported that the forecast was issued before the game's launch. For comparison, Take-Two Interactive said GTA 5 generated $1 billion in sales within three days of its September 2013 release.

GTA 6 sales forecast revised upwards The game's commercial prospects could span beyond launch week. According to a Reuters report yesterday, Wells Fargo analysts expect GTA 6 to sell nearly 65 million copies by March 2027. The new figure is far higher than their previous prediction, at 35 million units, which may be attributed to the expectation of a potential PC release in early 2027.

GTA 5 has sold almost 235 million copies worldwide so far, and Minecraft is the best-selling video game, with over 350 million copies sold.

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Bengaluru developers contribute to GTA 6 development India has also played a role in developing the game. According to reports highlighted by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, around 1,615 developers at Rockstar India's Bengaluru studio in Whitefield contributed to GTA 6.

The team is said to have collaborated on open-world environments, assets and world-building, such as the Leonida Vice Beach. The Bengaluru studio of Rockstar India has been behind numerous big projects, including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 price and availability in India GTA 6 officially launched in India, with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive revealing its launch date at midnight. There won't be a PC version of the game at launch, though it will be available on that platform later.

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The prices of the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition of the game in India are ₹5,999 and ₹7,499, respectively. It's a game set in a Florida-based criminal world, starring two central characters: Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.