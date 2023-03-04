Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats codes: Unlock endless possibilities with full list

GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats codes: Unlock endless possibilities with full list

2 min read . 04:08 PM IST Livemint
Here are all the cool cheat codes for the Xbox X|S console.

  • Cheat codes are an integral part of any GTA game, and GTA V is one of the last remaining games that offers cheat codes that give players cool advantages such as invincibility, super jump, and vehicle spawns. Even new gamers continue to explore the game due to its cult status.

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V) still boasts a massive player base and online community despite being released almost a decade ago in 2013. Cheat codes are an integral part of any GTA game, and GTA V is one of the last remaining games that offers cheat codes that give players cool advantages such as invincibility, super jump, and vehicle spawns. Even new gamers continue to explore the game due to its cult status.

Here are all the cool cheat codes for the Xbox X|S console. It is noteworthy that the moment you enter a cheat code, your trophies would get disabled. Also, GTA V Xbox X|S Cheats do not work in GTA Online. Check out the full list of GTA V Xbox Cheat Codes.

GTA V Xbox X|S cheat codes

Invincibility RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

GTA V Xbox X|S cheat codes

Max Health and Armor B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Give Weapons: Sawed Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, SMG, Pistol, Grenade, RPG, and Knife Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Super Jump LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Moon Gravity LEFT, LEFT,LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Give Parachute LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall (Spawn in the sky) LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Explosive Melee Attacks RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets) RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Motion Aim X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Change Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Sliding Cars Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

GTA V Xbox cheat codes: Vehicle spawn

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Comet RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Sanchez B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trashmaster B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Limo RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Caddy B, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Rapid GT RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Duster RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

