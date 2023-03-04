GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats codes: Unlock endless possibilities with full list

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V) still boasts a massive player base and online community despite being released almost a decade ago in 2013. Cheat codes are an integral part of any GTA game, and GTA V is one of the last remaining games that offers cheat codes that give players cool advantages such as invincibility, super jump, and vehicle spawns. Even new gamers continue to explore the game due to its cult status.
Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V) still boasts a massive player base and online community despite being released almost a decade ago in 2013. Cheat codes are an integral part of any GTA game, and GTA V is one of the last remaining games that offers cheat codes that give players cool advantages such as invincibility, super jump, and vehicle spawns. Even new gamers continue to explore the game due to its cult status.
Here are all the cool cheat codes for the Xbox X|S console. It is noteworthy that the moment you enter a cheat code, your trophies would get disabled. Also, GTA V Xbox X|S Cheats do not work in GTA Online. Check out the full list of GTA V Xbox Cheat Codes.
Here are all the cool cheat codes for the Xbox X|S console. It is noteworthy that the moment you enter a cheat code, your trophies would get disabled. Also, GTA V Xbox X|S Cheats do not work in GTA Online. Check out the full list of GTA V Xbox Cheat Codes.
GTA V Xbox X|S cheat codes
Invincibility RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
GTA V Xbox X|S cheat codes
Invincibility RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
Max Health and Armor B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
Max Health and Armor B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
Give Weapons: Sawed Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, SMG, Pistol, Grenade, RPG, and Knife Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB
Give Weapons: Sawed Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, SMG, Pistol, Grenade, RPG, and Knife Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB
Super Jump LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
Super Jump LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
Moon Gravity LEFT, LEFT,LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
Moon Gravity LEFT, LEFT,LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
Raise Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT